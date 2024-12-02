Razorpay partners Shiprocket





With over 17 courier partners currently onboard, Shiprocket provides a reach of 29000+ pin codes and 220 countries. The ecommerce sellers are also able to integrate their sales channels with the Shiprocket dashboard and ship their orders directly from their panel.

With Razorpay’s integration on Shiprocket’s platform, ecommerce companies can use Razorpay Payment Links to get paid instantly by sharing payment links over an SMS, email, messenger, and more. They can also remind customers of upcoming payments and give customers the flexibility to initiate the payment process.