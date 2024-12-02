Razorpay acquires lending startup TERA Finlabs

TERA Finlabs is an India-based startup that provides technology, risk, and capital solutions to enable innovative embedded financing solutions for businesses. TERA Finlabs is an India-based subsidiary of GAIN Credit, an UK-based digital lender, which was launched in 2018 to expand their global footprint in digital lending.

This marks Razorpay’s third acquisition and comes following its foray into the B2B SME lending space with the launch of Razorpay Capital in 2019. Razorpay Capital has been solving for liquidity and cash-flow challenges of SMEs, by offering instant settlements and business loans.

TERA Finlabs offers customised credit products to make consumer loans affordable for customers and profitable for lenders. Through its experience in risk management, lending operations, and governance, the AI-based risk-tech SaaS platform can help new-age consumer tech and fintech companies deploy and scale embedded credit products with positive economics.