Razer to apply for digital banking license in Singapore

Razer’s fintech business will have a 60% stake in the consortium that includes insurance firm FWD and Sheng Siong Holdings, a private vehicle of the Lim brothers behind a Singapore-based supermarket chain.

Others in the consortium include venture firm Insignia Ventures Partners, mobile internet company LinkSure Global, and vehicle marketplace Carro.

Earlier in 2019, Razer has announced a partnership with Visa to develop a Visa prepaid solution. Through the service, 60 million registered users are able to pay at any of the 54 million merchant locations around the world that accept Visa.