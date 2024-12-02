RationalFX, TruNarrative to drive customer acquisition

Established in 2005, RationalFX has facilitated over USD 12 billion of international payments for their 180,000+ registered clients across over 170 countries. TruNarrative’s SaaS platform enables businesses to detect fraud and identify risk via a single API. Their technology is trusted across the globe to strengthen fraud detection and compliance in a range of industries including banking, lending, online gambling, ecommerce, and payment services.

RationalFX went to market for a solution that could consolidate their group-wide customer onboarding, compliance, and financial crime prevention strategy. Their goal was to drive business efficiency, improve match rates, and provide their customers with an onboarding experience whilst remaining compliant with current and future regulation.

The partnership with TruNarrative will allow Rational FX to verify the identity of new customers from across the world, performing IDV (Identity Verification), document verification, selfie, and liveness checks. Integrating with the group’s existing tech stack, including their core platform and front-end systems, TruNarrative will deliver RationalFX the ability to efficiently make informed customer acquisition and business risk decisions with the full customer picture in view.