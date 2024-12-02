Raqami Islamic Digital Bank partners with 1LINK





Following this announcement, the collaboration between the Raqami Islamic Digital Bank and 1LINK will enable RIDBL customers and users to transfer funds to over 32 banks and financial institutions, while also providing them with the possibility to make payments to over 2.500 companies and firms at the same time.

In addition, both enterprises will focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients in an ever-evolving market, while also prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the local industry.







More information on the announcement

Throughout this partnership, a feature of the RIDBL is expected to be its status as a Shariah-compliant and digital entity, while also delivering customers and clients a streamlined, secure, and efficient mobile-first approach. Included in the list of services that are set to be offered to the banks’ clients through its collaboration with 1LINK are the Interbank Funds Transfer (1IBFT) and 1BILL. In addition, both financial institutions will focus on incorporating additional offerings and products for users in the future, including PayPak, while also prioritising the strategy of improving the banking experience of individuals and accelerating the overall development of the landscape.

The Raqami Islamic Digital Ban and 1LINK are set to contribute to the mission of optimising customer journey and providing an efficient suite of multi-channel payment options. The enterprises will also offer customised products to users by utilising 1LINK rails, with the overall priority being set on further developing their digital solutions.

Furthermore, RIDBL will continue its commitment to establishing a fully secure Sharia-compliant digital bank, with customer-centricity as the main aim.



