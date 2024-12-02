Rapyd upgrades its Disburse and Collect Platforms

The solutions would allow the companies to pay suppliers and sellers while getting paid by customers around the world more efficiently. Rapyd has extended its Disburse platform capabilities across 200+ countries, helping organisations to make payouts in global trade currencies including USD, EUR, GBP, and SGD anywhere in the world, along with regional and local currencies.

Rapyd clients can now disburse with Real-Time Payments (RTP) in 50+ countries. To further its B2B payment acceptance offering, Rapyd clients can now use Virtual Accounts to accept payments in Singapore and Europe to pay in their locally preferred currency.