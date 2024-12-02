Rapyd to waive FX and processing fees for digital payments during COVID-19

The Rapyd Social Responsibility initiative is available until June 30, 2020, for businesses onboarding the Rapyd platform and who will commit to passing on the fee savings to end-users during their first three months of processing payments. The program will provide relief for end beneficiaries including independent professionals, consumers receiving loans, health insurance reimbursements, among other use cases.

The programme enables gig economy, marketplaces, platform economies, and other businesses to digitise their payment infrastructures. This strategy, that is emerging as the COVID-19 pandemic evolves, enables payouts in over 100 countries and in 65+ currencies, according to the official press release.