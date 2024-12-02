Rapyd launches its suit of payment capabilities in Thailand

The integrated solution is a set of local and international payment methods that includes local ewallets, bank transfers, cash, credit, and debit cards. International companies can use it to offer localised checkout experiences with access to a list of local payment methods preferred by Thai consumers.

Partnering with Thai payment solution providers, including Rabbit LINE Pay, Omise, Razer Merchant Services, and GB Prime Pay, Rapyd now provides local payment options like international and local cards (Visa, Mastercard), bank transfers (Kasikorn, Krungsri, Siam Commercial Bank, Krung Thai Bank, and Bangkok Bank), real-time payments via PromptPay, eWallets (Rabbit LINE Pay, TrueMoney), and cash over-the-counter (Tesco Lotus, Big C).

Businesses based in Thailand will also be able to access Rapyd’s Global Payments Network and expand internationally into 100+ markets by accepting payments from consumers in one or more of the 900 local payment methods supported by Rapyd, according to the official press release.