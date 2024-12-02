Rappi partners with Mexican bank Banorte





Before moving forward, they must first obtain regulatory approval.

According to Contxto, Banorte is interested in the traction Rappi has gained in recent months and its user base. Sources report that with a 141% growth in app downloads in 2019, there are around 5.9 million Rappi users in Mexico.

Banorte has agreed to disperse up to USD 178.6 million within the next 18 months for the project. The document did not however specify the types of financial services the new company will address so we’ll have to wait and see.

While the startup had already offered a transaction service through RappiPay, it wants to delve deeper. And this joint company with Banorte seems to be part of that strategy.