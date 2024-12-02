RapiPay and Jana Small Finance Bank unveil digital banking app NYE

The partnership aims to make financial services accessible to all by combining RapiPay’s vast distribution network with Jana’s digital banking services. NYE App, a B2C digital banking initiative of RapiPay has integrated a wide range of financial services under one user-friendly platform.











Spurring technology adoption and financial inclusion

Jana Small Finance Bank’s mission of transforming traditional banking services through technology and robust security aligns seamlessly with RapiPay’s commitment to the fintech realm.

Utilising RapiPay's expansive distribution network that digitally caters to locations throughout India, this collaboration seamlessly combines the strengths of both entities. It provides users with a broad spectrum of banking products and services easily accessible, ensuring convenience and comfort.

Officials from RapiPay said they are happy to partner with Jana Small Finance Bank in their pursuit of financial inclusion. They aim to transform banking services for their customers through NYE. Their partnership with Jana Small Finance Bank is a testament to their shared dedication to equipping individuals with the necessary financial tools to build a brighter future.

Jana’s product line-up, including Savings and Current Accounts, comes with features such as competitive interest rates, auto sweep-in and sweep-out facilities, and unlimited cash withdrawals on current accounts. Furthermore, RapiPay’s payment platform adds an extra layer of security and ensures user-friendly transactions for all customers.





Facilitating financial operations for small businesses

This partnership also aims to empower budding MSME entrepreneurs with the financial resources, flexibility, and management capabilities necessary to drive business growth and expansion.

Also commenting on this partnership, Jana’s representatives said that through ttheir collaboration with RapiPay, they added another opportunity to drive digitalisation in the banking sector. This alliance brings them closer to their vision of extending seamless digital banking services to those who remain underserved.