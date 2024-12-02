The new integration offers flexible financing options

Q2 is a provider of digital transformation solutions specifically tailored for financial services. With this integration, Rapid Finance can deliver its small business financing solutions through the Q2 Digital Banking Platform, creating a secure and API-driven experience for customers.

The Q2 Partner Marketplace is a component of the Q2 Innovation Studio solution, enabling banks and credit unions to offer their customers and members applications within their digital banking platform. This integration helps financial institutions to provide flexible financing options and quick access to working capital, such as small business loans, sales-based financing, and business lines of credit.

SME’s benefit from customised financial solutions

Rapid Finance offers modular and scalable financing solutions adjusted for small businesses across the US. Additionally, they provide customised Lending-as-a-Service solutions designed to meet the needs of enterprise clients.

Rapid Finance representatives have stated that their financing solutions will assist Q2's clients in providing services tailored to the requirements of their business banking customers. They are pleased to join the Q2 Partner Marketplace and help even more small businesses access working capital through the support of banks and credit unions.

Financial institutions can now address gaps in funding, support local entrepreneurs, and stimulate economic development within their regions.

As small businesses gain access to these upgraded financial services, they are better equipped to navigate challenges, invest in growth opportunities, and contribute to their communities. The collaboration helps banks serve small businesses, ensuring a more resilient and inclusive financial ecosystem.

Furthermore, the integration of Rapid Finance into the Q2 Partner Marketplace simplifies the application process, making it more efficient for small businesses to secure the funds they need. This experience is important for entrepreneurs who often face time-sensitive financial challenges.