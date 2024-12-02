Rapid Finance partners with Mambu to provide Lending-as-a-Service

Decisioneer, Rapid Finance’s cloud-native digital end-to-end loan origination system (LOS), provides borrowers and lenders alike with a seamless, customised user experience that significantly accelerates the loan decisioning and underwriting process. The platform helps borrowers gain access to needed capital through their lending partners quickly and efficiently.











For small business, commercial, and consumer lending, Decisioneer provides lenders with real-time insights, including detailed financial profiles, debt-to-income ratio and cash flow analysis through direct, API-driven connectivity to multiple data sources, allowing lenders to automate workflows and streamline their origination process.





An end-to-end loan service

Facilitated and managed completely through Decisioneer, integrating with Mambu provides a seamless transition from loan origination to servicing. Decisioneer’s borrower portal and portfolio management module for loan officers and underwriters complements Mambu’s loan management system (LMS) to support ongoing customer relationship initiatives.

Rapid Enterprise is focused on providing integrated Lending-as-a-Service (LaaS) solutions to its enterprise clients. With this partnership, enterprise customers can leverage the Decisioneer LOS and Mambu LMS as a single, seamless cloud-native platform for their lending operations, powering customer intake, origination ,and servicing in a unified lending lifecycle platform.

Officials from Mambu said they're happy to partner with Rapid Finance, which has a strong track record of helping small businesses find sustainable and customised financing solutions. Mambu's integration with the Decisioneer next-generation LOS platform enables a streamlined, digital experience for end-to-end lending to better meet the needs of our customers in the SMB market.

Also commenting on this partnership, representatives from Rapid Finance said that through its proven, cloud-based platform, Mambu has established itself as a player in driving technology innovation and bringing a more modern approach to financial systems. That makes Mambu the perfect LMS integration partner for the Decisioneer LOS, which was built from the ground-up to provide lenders and their business banking customers with access to a scalable and flexible cloud-based platform and data to support smarter, faster lending.