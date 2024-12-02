Raphaels Bank enables multi-currency payments with Apple Pay

The Cash Passport Multi-currency card, which is enabled by MasterCard Prepaid Management Services, will be the first facility to transact in up to 10 currencies using Apple Pay.

The goal of this partnership is to give cardholders more options, especially in the increasingly growing online, cross-border transactions space while continuing to offer security and privacy. Raphaels Bank believes that security and privacy are a significant development that will give prepaid card programmes a valuable differentiator in the consumer marketplace.

Raphaels Bank dates back to 1787 and issues MasterCard and Visa cards with partners in the UK and other European countries and in August this year has become the first new fully operational participating financial provider of Faster Payments, the UK’s 24/7 real-time payment service.