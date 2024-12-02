The cloud-based solution was initially launched in South Africa and is now expanding into other markets as SMB improves its presence across multiple regions around the world. The bank chose Supercomp’s TFaaS to ensure STP automation and communication between it and its customers. This aims to enable faster processing times and optimised operational oversight.











RMB’s digital trade finance transformation journey

RMB is an African corporate and investment bank, part of FirstRand Ltd, a financial services group in the region. It offers its clients advisory, funding, trading, corporate banking, and principal investing solutions. Its main strategy is to expand across the continent and other geographical regions, as the firm already has a footprint in over 35 countries in Africa.

RMB sees API-first architecture as essential for development, interoperability, and flexible system design, helping to speed up time to market. It enables an omnichannel experience, allowing clients and the wider trade finance ecosystem to access banking services through multiple channels.

Adopting TFaaS reflects a shift for RMB, which aims to allow for simple trade finance operations with reduced capital expenditure and cost of ownership through a fully SaaS-based model. Moving to the cloud offers the infrastructure necessary to support future transaction growth and volume increases while enabling certainty of costs.

As it continues to expand trade finance internationally, the bank aims to leverage technology that provides compliance, efficiency, and better customer service. Surecomp’s TFaaS solution provides the automation, integration and cost predictability the RMB needs to meet its expansion goal and support its clients' ever-evolving needs and requirements.

For Surecomp, the partnership strengthens its connection with the merchant bank regarding digital trade financial transformation. By choosing its services, RMB is utilising a cloud-first approach to trade finance, benefiting from straight-through processing, low operational costs, and a scalable solution that aligns with its long-term mission to grow internationally.