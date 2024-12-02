



Ramp’s funding round was co-led by Khosla Ventures and Founders Fund, whilst also receiving participation from new investors such as Sequoia Capital, Greylock, and 8VC. The company’s current investors include Thrive Capital, General Catalyst, Sands Capital, D1 Capital Partners, Lux Capital, Iconiq Capital, Definition Capital, and Contrary Capital. As provided by Ramp, the funding brings the firm’s valuation to nearly USD 7.65 billion.











Ramp’s development strategy

Since its inception, Ramp has been committed to minimising time and funds spent by its customers, while also supporting them in expanding their business and increasing their profits. The company developed a full command-and-control system for company finances that allows card issuance, approval management, spending tracking and analysing, procurement of software and services, payments, and automation of book closing.



