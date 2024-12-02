Ramp raises USD 200 million in a Series E funding round

The round included participation from Thrive Capital, D1 Capital Partners, General Catalyst, GIC, ICONIQ Growth, Khosla Ventures, Sands Capital, 8VC, Lux Capital, Stripes, 137 Ventures, Avenir Growth, and Definition Capital.











Ramp’s features

Ramp is a financial operations platform serving clients like CBRE, Shopify, Anduril, Notion, Cursor, Vercel, Barry's, and MAGNA-TILES. It offers corporate cards, expense management, bill payments, procurement, travel booking, and treasury. With its latest funding round, the company raised USD 1.4 billion in total equity financing.

Ramp aims to build a financial operations platform for its clients that automates demanding and repetitive tasks, while the creative power of the human brain can be utilised for innovation. The company believes this is how AI was meant to be used.

Its representatives call Ramp a net for catching hours and funds with quiet efficiency, as its goal is to enable businesses to get more done with less effort. Since its inception, the company has set out to eliminate expense reports by doubling the percentage of employee expense reports fully completed and coded without human intervention.

The platform also aims to decrease the time spent per administrative task, such as reviewing expenses, approving trips, paying bills, moving deposits, and more, by over 50%. Ramp sees every support ticket as a sign that its product needs improvement. Despite launching over 300 features, making it easier to reach Ramp, customer contacts dropped by 34%. The company reported that its users are getting three times more work done per minute spent on Ramp, compared to two years ago.

When it comes to AI, Ramp wants to enable businesses to take advantage of engineering and recent breakthroughs in reasoning by spending over half of its payroll on research and development. Since the beginning of 2025, the company has launched 270 features built using AI, including for card and expense, procurement, and treasury.