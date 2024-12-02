Ramify raises EUR 11 million





Following this announcement, the wealth management and financial advisory platform is expected to leverage the capital to further accelerate its product development and serve its customer base in France.

In addition, Ramify will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of its clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while also prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the local industry.







More information on the funding round announcement

Currently, wealth management faces significant challenges and difficulties in the region of France, as eroding business models and an overall new generation of investors are asking for a personalised, accessible, and secure suite of capabilities and offerings.

The Series A investment was led by 13books Capital, with participation from Fidelity International Strategic Ventures and existing investors Newfund, AG2R, and Crédit Agricole, as well as other business angels. Ramify was developed in order to address the needs of investors who seek improved and secure solutions, as well as to simplify access to multi-product asset management.

In addition, the all-in-one investment platform was designed to provide a safe wealth management solution that integrates multiple features across digitalisation, advisory, and reduced fees. By targeting French customers with EUR 100.000 to EUR 5 million in financial assets, the company also offers a range of financial products, services, and tax solutions, while its market capabilities include stocks, private equity, cash, real estate, bonds, structures funds, and crowdfunding as well. Furthermore, affluent investors also have the possibility to access exclusive services, such as Luxembourg life insurance, Lombard lending, and art investments.

The Ramify team includes quantitative finance researchers, developers, as well as financial experts, aiming to manage a growing customer base by leveraging an automated back-office and AI, as well as data that provides personalised advice and improved investment strategies. At the same time, the company’s advisors also offer human services, aiming to ensure that the specific needs of users are met.



