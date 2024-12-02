Rakuten Europe Bank signs with Temenos





The move to Temenos open platform for composable banking will allow Rakuten Europe Bank to continue to improve the member experience, speed the development of new products, and enter new markets. It also provides scalability for the bank to analyse the volumes of data generated every minute by member activity to improve the online experience of the members.

Temenos Banking Cloud provides a compliant service to power Rakuten Europe Bank in Luxembourg. The implementation for Rakuten Europe Bank will include pre-composed Temenos Banking Services for Payments and Accounts.

Temenos Banking Cloud delivers an open cloud-native platform for composing, extending, and deploying banking capabilities at scale. Composed Temenos Banking Services consist of pre-configured and pre-assembled Temenos Banking Capabilities plus optional integrated third-party solutions from the Temenos Exchange.