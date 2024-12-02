RAKEZ facilitates bank account opening with RAKBANK solution

The new kiosk allows clients to complete their application on the spot, without the need to visit a RAKBANK branch. RAKBANK’s Quick Apply kiosk at the RAKEZ service centre aims to add to the business environment and to help investors to carry out their businesses with ease. This kiosk is part of a long-term partnership between RAKEZ and RAKBANK, under which more kiosks are planned to be installed in different RAKEZ locations.

To support the community of SMEs, RAKEZ is looking out for opportunities to simplify their journey. Having this kiosk at their service centre allows clients to apply for their corporate bank accounts within their visit to RAKEZ, as representatives say.