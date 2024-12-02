RAKEZ and Commercial Bank of Dubai to allow quicker onboarding

Through this partnership, RAKEZ clients will be able to open business bank accounts and get access to new financing solutions with personalised services through dedicated CBD relationship managers, as representatives said.

The move is a boost to small and medium enterprises operating within the free zone. UAE Government has placed emphasis on developing the SME ecosystem and boosting SME’s contribution to the UAE’s economy. This agreement wants to make it easier to do business in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah and to facilitate convenient access to financial services for SMEs.