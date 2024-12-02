Raisin rolls out Savings-as-a-Service software in the US

The software provides banks and credit unions with access to the tools needed to offer customized deposit products to their customers. The product can be deployed across a bank's existing branch network or online channels. In the context of the coronavirus pandemic, the US deposit market volume has grown, which presents an opportunity for retail banks to provide innovative deposit products.

Raisin's product can be integrated with each bank's digital system. By contrast, if it had tried to replicate its European marketplace platform, the fintech would have faced significant barriers to entry, such as local licensing permits and lack of brand awareness among US banks.