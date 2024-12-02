Raisin launches partnership with Banca Sella in Italy

Through the integration of Raisin’s marketplace, Banca Sella customers will be able to invest from their Banca Sella accounts in select deposits at other Italian banks and banks across Europe. The partnership makes Banca Sella the first bank in Italy to offer its customers external deposit products, according to the official press release.

The digital offer, integrated into Banca Sella’s online banking platform, has been launched first as a pilot program, with the offer to be extended in the coming months to all the bank’s retail customers.

Based in Berlin, Raisin has built a marketplace of savings products available to depositors across Europe, featuring deposits from banks in 25 countries. The fintech focuses on competitive interest rates as well as providing consumers access across borders, choice, transparency, and the convenience of a fully digital process, the press release adds.