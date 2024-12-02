Raisin launches Moonfare private equity offering

Through the cooperation, investors can invest in global private equity funds via Weltsparen, which were previously only available to institutional investors. This is a step towards Raisin’s aim of becoming a “one-stop shop” for investments that combines savings, investments, and provision. The new private equity offering in cooperation with Moonfare is fully integrated into the Weltsparen platform. This is the first time Raisin has added an alternative asset class to its ETF-based investment solutions.

According to a Raisin representative, private equity is an important portfolio component that most people have not yet used because of the often high barriers to entry. The new private equity offer is aimed at semi-professional investors within the meaning of the Capital Investment Code with a minimum investment amount of EUR 200,000. The administration costs for the service are 0.80% per year on the subscribed capital.