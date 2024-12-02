Raisin launches hybrid-robo in Germany for investments

The Configurator allows investors to create individualised portfolios according to their own investment strategies but with the digital experience of a robo advisor. Raisin’s ETF Configurator is aimed at investors with a medium to long-term investment horizon who want to determine the building blocks of their portfolio themselves. The Configurator allows investors to choose from around 200 ETFs and index funds from major asset managers such as Amundi, DEKA, iShares, Lyxor, UBS, Vanguard, and X-trackers. They can then deploy individual investment strategies involving different asset classes, countries, regions, and sectors.

At the same time, Raisin Invest has launched a new ESG (environmental, social, governance) product line with more than 30 sustainable ETFs and bonds to choose from, or a pre-set starting ESG portfolio.

Developed by Raisin's investment experts, the pre-configured ESG starting portfolio provides exposure to around 600 individual securities and is broadly and globally diversified, with a defined sustainability profile. The broad concept of sustainability in the ESG criteria for financial products considers not only environmental impact but also factors such as working conditions and tax transparency, as well as other indicators of good governance.

According to the official press release, the Berlin-based Raisin has been active since 2018 with its Raisin Invest ETF platform in Germany and is now managing more than 950 million euros as one of the market’s biggest robo advisors.