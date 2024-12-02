Raisin launches dedicated UK site for deposit accounts in GBP

The first partner bank on the British version of the platform is BACB, which is offering a range of fixed-term savings accounts, from 1 to 3 years.

The Raisin marketplace lets users shop around and compare different rates European-wide. Via its own bank partner, the company offers consumers a single interface that includes account opening and anti-money laundering checks.

Founded in 2013, Raisin’s mission is to tackle the savings deposit market in Europe by taking advantage of EU-wide banking regulation. The startup wants to solve the problem of saving deposit rates that differ from one local bank offer to another and across Europe as a whole.

All of the company’s listed products were so far EUR-based, accessible pan-Europe by residents of any EU/EEA country or Switzerland (with the exception of Belgium).