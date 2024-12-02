Raisin Bank launches BaaS services on Mambu

All of Raisin Bank’s existing customers have been migrated to the Mambu platform. Since its takeover by Raisin DS in 2019, Raisin Bank has focused on providing digital solutions for financial vendors and start-ups in account administration, payments, and loans. According to a Raisin Bank official, transferring their services to Mambu's platform allows the firm to bring value to its partners and clients, as well as Raisin DS, while also facilitating process scaling and application development.

By building with Mambu, Raisin Bank can swap out components as required, avoiding vendor lock-in and wholesale re-platforming. The bank has created its own architecture on top of Mambu, developing interfaces for embedded banking solutions and automating processes for customer onboarding, credit decisions, repayments and real-time notifications. Mambu's core banking procedures and interfaces are fully cloud-based, allowing Raisin Bank clients to integrate services more quickly.