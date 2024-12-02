Raisin Bank and Mondu launch payment solutions partnership





The partnership enables Mondu to offer Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) solutions for online B2B merchants and marketplaces, allowing their customers to pay through online invoice purchasing on flexible terms. Within the framework of the new cooperation, Raisin Bank ensures the regulatory requirements for factoring and provides payment and account services.

Mondu’s BNPL solution is directly integrated into the checkout process of merchant portals whereby B2B customers can choose flexible payment dates. If a business customer decides to use one of the payment methods offered by Mondu, it coordinates the processing of the payments as well as associated services with its full-service solution.

As a fronting bank, Raisin Bank handles this process and ensures compliance with all regulatory and supervisory framework conditions. The offering by Mondu and Raisin Bank will also allow for instalment payments in the future. An expansion into other countries of the EU is planned in the near future.