Railz secures USD 12 mln in Series A round





This investment will enable Railz to expand their efforts by continuing to build out their sales and engineering teams. The most recent funding round was led by Nyca Partners, with participation from Susa Ventures, Vestigo Ventures, Entrée Capital Global Founders Capital, Plug and Play Ventures, N49P, and Hack VC.

Railz provides a single API that integrates with all major accounting platforms used by small businesses, which enables on-demand access to financial transactions, analytics, insights, and reports. This Data-as-a-Service solution provides access to small business customers’ accounting data and can be up and running in a matter of hours.