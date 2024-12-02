The partnership between these two companies will allow land-based casinos to interact with their clients off-site via a branded retail credit card that includes rewards and perks. The card is being offered directly through Everi as part of its digital CashClub Wallet technology, and it was designed to support gaming establishments in their efforts to engage with patrons at shows, restaurants, hotels, and casino floors.

The offering includes a platform that will allow more than 400 casino brands to provide their customers with branded credit cards and rewards. In essence, Everi’s clients can offer their own embedded and branded credit and loyalty experience within their existing CashClub Wallet implementation. According to the official press release, the turnkey credit product powered by Railsr will be made available to all eligible customers alongside Everi’s payments, loyalty, and loyalty infrastructure.

Railsr officials have stated in the company press release that this industry-first offering will give resorts and casinos a new way to engage with patrons in their daily lives while providing additional revenue to improve their rewards portfolio.

What has Railsr been up to lately?

Apart from this partnership with Everi, Railsrl has launched the Insights dashboard in November 2022. The product aims to help brands track, manage, and improve the end-to-end experiences of their customers. Railsr customers can now access data-driven insights across their customer base, which enables them to identify and understand trends and optimise the end consumer product.

Insights can help brands track card application rates, approval rates, average balances, the average time to conduct a transaction, total spending, and where transactions are made.

The embedded finance platform also entered a partnership with Featurespace in the same month in order to improve protection for Railsr customers and their own clients. Through this partnership, Railsr wants to integrate its fraud teams focused on card and payment fraud prevention and anti-money laundering solutions with Featurespace's ARIC Risk Hub. Featurespace’s fraud and AML (FRAML) solution can provide a single integration point, allowing Railsr’s platform to expand while maintaining regulatory compliance.

In October 2022, Railsr has selected SurePay as its Conﬁrmation of Payee vendor. Railsr collaborated with SurePay and Railsr customer ANNA Money to get the new Confirmation of Payee service up and running within a few weeks. By ensuring that a payee’s name matches the name on the intended recipient’s bank account, Confirmation of Payee helps prevent users from transferring money to the wrong person or business, which can happen through misdirected payments, by intent, or because of payment fraud.