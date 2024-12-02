Railsr, Maslife launch financial health and mental wellbeing app

A combination of both financial health and mental wellbeing, the Maslife solution is based on research showing how financial health is heavily impacted by mental and physical wellbeing.

The app is comprised of a combination of payment and banking features, gamification, and AI technology designed to help inspire users to make changes to their daily routines. A combination of a full suite of high-tech mobile bank functionalities and integrated budgeting tools, the Maslife’s app emphasis is on fitness, having exercise trackers, yoga tutorials and meditation workshops directed at keeping users motivated. Additionally, Maslife is launching a Mastercard supported Apple Pay/Google Wallet functionality.

Maslife representatives have stated in their press release that further developments will follow, their wish being to offer a wider range of modern payment services, including a cryptocurrency wallet. Currently, a B2B platform is being built, aimed at offering businesses and their employees alike tailored well-being features and branded debit-cards. The B2B platform is expected to be implemented in the first quarter of 2023.

The Beta version of the Maslife app was launched in May 2020, when it had over 6,500 active participants. The full UK launch was in September 2022, with a European roll-out expected in Germany, France, and Italy during the second quarter of 2022, bringing the company to an estimated value of USD 22 million.











Maslife key features and usage

The partnership with Railsr, a Mastercard Fintech Express Partner, gives Maslife the opportunity to benefit from the former’s embedded finance experiences platform. Some of the services that Railsr provides are card issuing and processing services, BaaS (Banking-as-a-Service) and licensing, allowing Maslife to provide to its customers virtual and physical cars, as well as dedicated accounts.

The features built into the Maslife app are:

Conscious spending tools, multi-currency accounts, debit cards, currency exchange, transfers, and a range of crypto wallets;

Step tracker, distance recorder, calorie counter, guided meditation, and yoga programmes;

Rewards for in-app achievements, cashback, retail discounts.

Railsr uses finance as a strategic engagement tool, the platform providing financial products and solutions that help brands deepen relationships, create relevance, and generate revenue. In addition to banking, wallets, credit, cards, and data, Railsr also has a rewards offering, which was introduced in June 2022.

Previous Maslife developments have been made public in July 2021, when it was announced that they collaborated with regulated e-money services provider Paynetics to power the financial well-being app.