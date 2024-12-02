Railsbank to roll out two new embedding finance products

Over the past four years, in preparation for launching the Houston platform and OpenRailz API, Railsbank has deconstructed financial products into core digital components to enable its customers, regardless of sector, to reconstruct and embed financial services into their businesses and customer journeys.

The OpenRailz API will allow any financial services provider to plug their products securely and compliantly into the Railsbank platform and be available within Houston for customers to build financial apps and embedded experiences.