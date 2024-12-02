Railsbank teams up with Finadvant to deliver digital banking to SMEs





Finadvant uses Railsbank’s BaaS platform to secure GBP and EUR ledger technology, offering the ability for their customers to receive, send and convert payments via SWIFT and UKFP.

According to the official press release, Finadvant aims to deliver medium-sized trading companies a level and quality of banking service that high street banks would not typically deliver. The existing system neglects the needs and realities of cross-border payments, especially for SMEs.