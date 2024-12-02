Railsbank rolls out open banking and compliance platform

Through this API, customers have access to a core digital ledger banking platform and a complete range of wholesale financial services, called ‘Product Rails’, while ensuring regulatory compliance through Railsbank’s Compliance Firewall Technology.

The ‘Product Rails’, for example, IBAN creation, issuing cards, sending, receiving and converting money, and accessing credit, are provided by financial service partners. Arkéa Banking Services, a subsidiary of Credit Mutuel Arkéa, is one such service partner and has signed up to be first on the platform to deliver SEPA payment services and IBANs across Europe.

Railsbank are inviting those interested in having early access to the API to register via the website at www.railsbank.com. Furthermore, they will be attending Paris FinTech Forum on January 25th & 26th.