Railsbank rebrands as Railsr and launches rewards offering





Railsr is a platform that goes beyond fintech to enable any brand or company to use embedded finance experiences as a strategic tool for customer relationships, relevance, and revenue.

Railsr has built a platform, based on an integrated financial product set, that enables any brand or company to make finance an experience within their existing customer journey. In addition to banking, wallets, credit, cards, and data, Railsr has now launched a rewards offering, which completes its financial product set.

Research commissioned by Railsr has uncovered growing demand for new and improved financial experiences and better rewards from consumers. It found that 39% of consumers are interested in accessing financial services like credit, loans or investments from brands they love and trust; rising to 51% of 18-24-year-olds. At the same time, 41% would be interested in a credit card that offered early access to tickets, exclusive offers, or other high-value rewards from their favourite high-street brand.

Railsr now has more than 250 business-to-business (B2B) customers and 5.5 million accounts. Since its formation in 2016, the company has raised over USD 100 million in equity financing and has the backing of different investors, including Visa. Additionally, the company is now a global platform servicing global and regional customer, with offices in the UK, Europe, APAC, and the US.