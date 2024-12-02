Railsbank powers Socios.com Visa debit card

The card, which is powered by Railsbank’s platform, will be available to all users on Socios.com.

Socios.com empowers users to ‘Be More Than A Fan’, allowing them to vote in club polls and earn rewards through digital assets known as Fan Tokens. Partners include FC Barcelona, Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain, Atlético de Madrid, AS Roma, Galatasaray, CA Independiente, UFC and esports team OG. As many as 50 more sporting organisations are primed to join the platform before the end of 2020 - starting with four new clubs on August 25th.

The Socios.com Visa debit card will allow users to make deposits into their EUR or GBP wallet on Socios.com, topping up their balance and making payments for goods and services as with any traditional payments card. The card includes an IBAN and will initially be available in the EEA, before expanding over time to additional markets.

Socios.com Visa Debit Card owners will also receive a unique global ID number linked to their KYC verified Socios.com ID, that will allow fans to redeem club and sponsor related rewards and discounts. The ID will be visible within the Socios.com app.



