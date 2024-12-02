Railsbank, Payhawk launch one-click bill payments and reimbursements

Payhawk also joins the Xero App Marketplace with a live bank feed to fully automate reconciliation of all company payments. With the release of one-click bill payments and reimbursements, Payhawk empowers finance teams to use a single system for all company spending - cards, bills, and reimbursements. And with the addition of the Xero live bank feed all data is reconciled in real-time within their accounting system.

Payhawk’s new payments system supports SEPA Instant and Faster Payments, and also comes with its own dedicated IBANs for customers which is essential for receiving third-party payments. Finance managers will also be able to configure multi-level approval workflows and smart-approval rules that ensure all payments are compliant with the internal spend policies. The new feature will be available for all existing Payhawk customers on 29 March 2021.