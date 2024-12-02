Railsbank partners with sync.

UK-based sync. is an innovative financial app aiming to help customers budget, manage, and track their money in one place, offering a better user experience as a money management platform with tailored insights. It does this by leveraging Open Banking, allowing users to connect all their debit and credit accounts, loans, and mortgages alongside its own sync. X card, driven by Mastercard.

The app’s features will include creating and holding money in a GBP and/or EUR current account, currency exchange, money transfers, debit card payments, budgeting features, and worldwide instant digital payments (Peer-to-Peer and QR code). Their Premium accounts will debut in 2021.