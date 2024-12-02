Railsbank partners with Sodexo Engage

Sodexo Engage is a UK-based employee engagement expert. Its Spree card is a prepaid card which can be loaded up by an employer with bonuses, referrals, and incentive rewards and used in exactly the same way as a debit card. Used by organisations to build employee engagement through incentives and recognition and support financial wellbeing, it also gives employees access to exclusive cashback offers, helping wages stretch even further.

Under the partnership with Railsbank, Sodexo Engage will seek to continue to provide a smooth and secure end-to-end payment process to all of its card holders.

Railsbank is headquartered in London and has offices in Singapore, the US, Australia, Lithuania, Germany, the Philippines, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka.