Railsbank partners with Hong Kong fintech Statrys

From its base in Hong Kong, Statrys provides online business accounts, and payment and forex solutions for Asian SMEs. It offers banking services without the hassle of dealing with a bank. Statrys is focussed on serving entrepreneurs, startups and more established SMEs, many of whom are overlooked by the traditional banking system.

Railsbank is expanding throughout Asia from its regional hub in Singapore. It recently received investment from Visa, the provider of digital payments, and Global Brain, a venture capital firm based in Tokyo, Japan.

It also announced a partnership with Visa to deliver Banking as a Service (BaaS) products in Singapore, the Philippines, Vietnam and Thailand, and recently became a Visa issuing member in Singapore. Being a Visa member and by joining Visa’s Fintech Fast Track Programme, Railsbank can now access Visa’s growing partner network, technologies and experts, enabling Railsbank’s customers to launch Visa-based products throughout Asia and beyond.