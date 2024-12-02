Railsbank partners The Fintech House in Portugal

Portugal Fintech is non-profit association in the country started in 2017. It has evolved into a network of individuals and companies, from start-ups to incumbents, dedicated to creating the best conditions for the development of the fintech ecosystem.

Main activities of the association include publishing the yearly Portugal Fintech Report, organising the country’s innovation hub alongside the country’s regulators, and now furthering the aspiration of bringing the entire ecosystem to one single place with The Fintech House.

The idea behind The Fintech House is to foster innovation and make ideas grow. It has created an ecosystem where every fintech, regtech, insuretech, and cybersecurity company can easily interact with regulators, legislators, consultants, banks, investors, and other relevant entities, according to the official press release.

Railsbank will support The Fintech House with technical workshops; hackathons; founder and management mentoring; regular communication with startups; and, introductions to the wider Railsbank fintech community throughout Europe, SE Asia, and the US. The company is headquartered in London and has offices in Singapore, Lithuania, the Philippines, Vietnam and Sri Lanka, and the US.