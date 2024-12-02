Railsbank, Paceline collaborate on health and wellness credit card

This Paceline branded credit card allows users to earn category-based cashback based on both their physical activity as well as what they spend. Paceline card members will earn elevated cash back on health and wellness transactions, and earning boosts when they achieve the weekly fitness milestone on the core Paceline app.

Paceline has already built a community of health enthusiasts that connect its app to their wearables to track fitness goals. Currently, active users have logged over 4.6 million workouts, totaling 128 million minutes, earning rewards to brands like Amazon, Starbucks, Athleta, Sun Basket, Hyperice, and Echelon. These active Paceline customers will be first in line for this credit card offer.