Railsbank, McLaren to support QNTMPAY's push into 'fan economy'

Railsbank is supporting QNTMPAY, the first lifestyle brand in digital banking, to launch in the UK, with plans to rapidly expand to Europe and Asia. QNTMPAY’s ambition is to tap into the ‘fan economy’ worth GBP 8.5 billion annually in the UK alone. Designed to enhance the Formula 1 fan experience, QNTMPAY’s partnership with McLaren will offer new and relevant rewards and experiences to fans to drive engagement and loyalty.

The next phase of the partnership will also see the launch of McLaren Mastercard branded debit cards, setting the benchmark for embedded experiences for their fans. Railsbank CEO Nigel Verdon will be joined by QNTMPAY founder Adam Pearsall and McLaren Automotive’s CMO Gareth Dunsmore on the main stage on Thursday, 23 September 2021 at Money2020.