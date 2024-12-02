Railsbank launches in US with its Credit Card as a Service solution





Railsbank will offer its complete platform, including Banking as a Service, Cards as a Service, and Credit Card as a Service (CCaaS) to fintech and ‘brand’ customers in the US. According to the official press release, the product will encourage competition and innovation within the country’s USD 3.8 trillion credit card market in spending and over 40 billion transactions annually.

Unifimoney, a full-service neobank for high-earning professionals, has become Railsbank’s first CCaaS customer. The Unifimoney credit card will be launched in the fourth quarter of 2020 as an integrated part of its single mobile account to help automate personal financial management.