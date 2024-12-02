Railsbank launches Embedded Finance Experiences





Research commissioned by Railsbank has uncovered a demand for new and improved financial experiences and better rewards from consumers. It found that 39% of consumers are interested in accessing financial services like credit, loans, or investments from brands they trust. At the same time, 41% would be interested in a credit card that offered early access to tickets, exclusive offers, or other high-value rewards from their favourite high-street brand.

To realise its vision, Railsbank is launching a global embedded finance platform and a new identity.

Railsbank is already working with brands including McLaren Racing team, Paceline and Status Money to design and realise embedded finance experiences.