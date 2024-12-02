Railsbank, Aspire to use SGD bank accounts in Southeast Asia

Aspire is a SME-focused fintech currently operating across Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, and Vietnam, and is collaborating with Railsbank’s SGD bank account to complement its digital banking experience for its SME customers.

The Railsbank SGD bank accounts were first launched in February 2020 and are built using APIs. They complement the currencies used in countries that Railsbank already operates in, including the UK, Europe, SE Asia, and the US. Railsbank opened its Asia hub in Singapore in Q4, 2019.