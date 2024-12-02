Raiffeisenbank upgrades QR scanning solution

The implemented solution improves the quality of QR codes and barcode scanning for payment operations in a mobile application. Higher scanning precision can be achieved even for damaged or non-standard QR codes.

Thanks to the up-to-date scanner, customers can use a QR code to make money transfers, pay for utilities, various receipts, bills, fines, and make purchases. The user needs to focus a device's camera on a QR code or select an image with a QR code from the gallery. The code is scanned automatically, and the necessary details for a payment or money transfer are entered into the payment form.

Smart Engines is a member of the international initiative of the UN Global Compact along with the RBI group. The technologies developed by the company try to minimise the environmental impact and reduce the carbon footprint in the machine learning processes and AI algorithms implementation.