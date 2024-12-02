Raiffeisen Switzerland, CoCoNet work on service offering for the bank's corporate customers

The new service offering is scheduled to go live in spring 2021 and aims to provide a solution for payment transactions & cash management for small to large companies with a fully integrated range of functions.

In an initial phase, this includes standardised data exchange (EBICS), secure payment release (remote authorisation), interbank retrieval of account information (multi banking), tools for liquidity planning and management (cash pooling), and creation of payment orders. A dashboard with customisable views, roles, and permissions allows customers to choose from different offering profiles according to their needs. The platform will be expanded to include additional functions, such as customer self-service.

The project will be implemented based on CoCoNet’s MULTIVERSA products.