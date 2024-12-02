Raiffeisen Bank Romania rolls out platform for financing startups

The bank will also start a competition for startups and will finance the best ideas and business plans with loans of up to EUR 50,000.

The program, entitled Factory by Raiffeisen Bank, takes place between March 20 and June 29 2018. It consists of a project competition with several stages in which entrepreneurs whose projects will be selected for the final phase of the competition will get the chance to present their business plans in detail and Raiffeisen specialists will decide which projects will get the financing.

In December 2017, Raiffeisen Bank has become the first Austrian banking group to join the R3 distributed ledger (DLT) consortium.