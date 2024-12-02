Raiffeisen Bank International rolls out virtual branch powered by Moxtra

The ‘virtual branch’ is an app now available for RBI's premium private individual and corporate clients. Through RaiConnect customers can connect with their relationship managers, exchange documents, have video conversations, receive information via screen sharing, and more.

The cooperation between Moxtra and Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) started when Moxtra took part in RBI's global Fintech Partnership Program – the Elevator Lab – and ran a successful Proof of Concept with one of RBI's subsidiary banks.

RaiConnect provides access to RBI Relationship Managers and a variety of tools for remote banking experience. It also features encryption with high security standards, as well as compliance and auditability built in. RaiConnect is a mobile and web application.

The application is already available in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Hungary, Kosovo, and Albania and is set to become available in four more countries - Austria, Romania, Belarus, and Croatia – in the weeks ahead.