Raiffeisen Bank International partners with FinLync





The collaboration will provide Raiffeisen Bank International’s offering to corporate customers in Austria and CEE.

FinLync transforms corporate finance and treasury offices by aggregating global banking Application Programming Interface (APIs) to deliver embedded real-time payments and cash management.

Through FinLync’s products, RBI’s commercial bank APIs and offerings will be made available with a plug-and-play approach to existing and new corporate clients.Through FinLync, RBI can better serve their international customers that are using SAP for their treasury operations. From now on, they can consume RBI’s cash management services directly in the environment they appreciate.

FinLync is a privately held, global fintech company transforming corporate finance and treasury offices by aggregating global banking APIs to deliver embedded real-time payments and cash management. FinLync’s enterprise resource planning (ERP) native apps and API connectivity helps treasurers to optimise cash, make faster decisions, save time, and reduce the resources needed to manage complex finance needs.





FinLync’s partnerships

This year was one full of partnerships for FinLync. In May, it partnered with Deutsche Bank to enable corporate treasury and finance teams to connect to the bank’s API offerings. In September, it partnered with DBS to provide a more efficient way for corporates to digitalise their corporate treasury functions by leveraging DBS’ extensive API suite RAPID.











The DBS-FinLync partnership enables corporates to experience greater ease of integration, eliminating the need for complex implementation projects. With plug-and-play capabilities to integrate banking services through the bank’s APIs into their workflows, corporates can now directly connect to and leverage DBS’ extensive suite of cash management, workflow, trade, information, and foreign exchange (FX) services in real-time. This helps corporates to accelerate the pace of automating their treasury operations and speed up their decision-making processes.

Earlier in September, FinLync has also launched its inaugural Power Rankings Report for Corporate Bank APIs, delivering transparency into the status and quality of premium bank APIs being developed for different use cases across the global banking industry.





APIs in treasury

While APIs are proving an innovative addition to the treasury and finance landscape, their benefits depend on the industry’s continued adoption of modern cloud technology. This is because API development has advanced so rapidly in the last decade that many older or ‘legacy’ financial platforms, particularly those that are still hosted on-premises or via local servers, cannot support the newest programming standards.

As digital business models evolve, and expectations for the immediate fulfilment of goods and services increase, the need for real-time or just-in-time treasury processes and decision-making continues to grow.

The core benefits of APIs for treasury are: